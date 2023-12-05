Mount Lucas Management LP Buys New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,096,000 after buying an additional 320,223 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. 58,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

