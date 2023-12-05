Mount Lucas Management LP Has $563,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,671 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,046,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,270,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. 17,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,450. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

