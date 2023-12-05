Mount Lucas Management LP Has $743,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 1.38% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 81,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

