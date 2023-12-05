Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $297,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.42. 74,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,107. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $223.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.73.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,475 shares of company stock valued at $32,883,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

