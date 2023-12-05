Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $656,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 66,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.