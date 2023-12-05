Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $729,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,242,404. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

