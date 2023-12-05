Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $583,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. 291,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,122. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.76 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

