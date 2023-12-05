Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 1,730 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 342,888.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 445,047,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,565,654,000 after purchasing an additional 444,917,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,971 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth $14,135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $12,140,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWL stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,512. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

