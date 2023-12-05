Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,070 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. 179,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

