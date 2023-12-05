Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 540 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 414,245 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 235,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 246,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 132,930 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 279,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 124,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth $2,887,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BATS ECH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 372,209 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $589.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

