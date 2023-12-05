Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364,278. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,710,767 shares of company stock worth $62,268,854 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.