Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after buying an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,016,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.06. 2,555,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,187,195. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $112.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.