Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 152,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,793. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

