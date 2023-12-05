Mount Lucas Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,061,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 377,609 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,500,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,629. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $790.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.