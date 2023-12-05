Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Movado Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $600.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.12. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

