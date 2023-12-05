Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Murphy Oil worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after acquiring an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. 330,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,615. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

