Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.