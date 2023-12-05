National Beverage (FIZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,360. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.91. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,762.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

