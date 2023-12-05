National Beverage (FIZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,360. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.91. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,762.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Beverage

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Earnings History for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.