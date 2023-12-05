Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $6.29 on Friday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

