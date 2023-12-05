Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 0.88. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.