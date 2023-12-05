Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.
In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $2,242,191.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $2,242,191.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,408 shares of company stock worth $7,924,859. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
