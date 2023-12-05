Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

NYSE:S opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $180,565.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,730,922.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,900.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,730,922.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,298 shares of company stock worth $4,624,780. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

