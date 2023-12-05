Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.7 %

NSRGY stock opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

