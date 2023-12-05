NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 82,022 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

