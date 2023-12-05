Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

NR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NR opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $629.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.54.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

