Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.55

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 522018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NR

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 2.73.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 413,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.