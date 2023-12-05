NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. 941,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.