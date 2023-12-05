NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.