NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $139.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Shares of NKE opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

