NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.59. NIO shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 33,134,942 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional Trading of NIO

The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

