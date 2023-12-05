NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.59. NIO shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 33,134,942 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO
NIO Trading Up 4.6 %
Institutional Trading of NIO
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.