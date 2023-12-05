Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.94

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 12631207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

