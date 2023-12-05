Nokia Oyj Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,677 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 6,652 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE NOK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,069,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,500. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.61.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

