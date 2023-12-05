Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,060 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

NOG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,054. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $56,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

