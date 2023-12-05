Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,616 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 2.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $41,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. 530,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,178. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.