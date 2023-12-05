Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 31.9% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 99,616 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $25,403,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.12. 1,645,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

