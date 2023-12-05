Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,287,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $308,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

