Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 24,581 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $325,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $823.32 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $812.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

