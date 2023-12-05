Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,059,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $349,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

