Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $318,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

