Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $394,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

