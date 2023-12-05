Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $322 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,244,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of VICI Properties worth $322,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VICI Properties by 51.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

