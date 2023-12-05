Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $337.78 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Welltower worth $337,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

