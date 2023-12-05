Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $443,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.48.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

