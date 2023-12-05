Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,603 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of MetLife worth $293,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

MetLife Trading Up 1.2 %

MetLife stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

