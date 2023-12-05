Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 427,504 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427,504 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $453,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

