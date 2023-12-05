Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,445,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Arista Networks worth $322,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $223.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average of $181.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $2,332,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,802.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $2,332,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,802.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,475 shares of company stock valued at $32,883,669. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

