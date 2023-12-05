Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 148,561 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,561 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Johnson Controls International worth $331,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

