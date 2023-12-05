Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,697,726 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,937,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,697,726 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $655,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

NIKE Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NKE opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

