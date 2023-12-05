Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 289,572 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289,572 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Verisk Analytics worth $324,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

