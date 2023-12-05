Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 522,877 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Waste Connections worth $294,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.55. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

